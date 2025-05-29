Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Up 216.4% in May

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, an increase of 216.4% from the April 30th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of BFRI stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.37. Biofrontera has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.22.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 million. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 565.73% and a negative net margin of 36.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on Biofrontera from $7.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biofrontera by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 811,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 309,663 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Biofrontera by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 811,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 316,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

