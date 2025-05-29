B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,148 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,483,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,505,000 after buying an additional 28,881 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,963,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,877,000 after buying an additional 517,382 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,449,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,774,000 after buying an additional 278,292 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,362,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,833,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,180,000 after buying an additional 115,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $95.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.43. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.41 and a 12 month high of $97.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average is $95.66.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

