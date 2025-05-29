Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Decreased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,020 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,017 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,531,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,010 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,279,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,546,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 851,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KDK Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,333,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.