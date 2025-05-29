Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,544,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $184.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $167.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.11. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

