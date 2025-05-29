Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $278.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The stock has a market cap of $149.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 86.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.22.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

