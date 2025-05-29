Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Kyndryl by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KD opened at $39.21 on Thursday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.28.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Kyndryl had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

