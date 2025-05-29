Jet2 (LON:JET2) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,815 ($24.45) and last traded at GBX 1,811 ($24.40), with a volume of 114077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,771 ($23.86).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JET2 shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($27.62) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.29) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Jet2 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,077 ($27.98).

Jet2 Price Performance

Jet2 Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,477.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,490.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30. The company has a market cap of £3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27.

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

