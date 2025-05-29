Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 107.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,410 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,328,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,451,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,067.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,613,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,684,000 after acquiring an additional 19,761,632 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $798,000. Finally, Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,990,000.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

