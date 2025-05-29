Modus Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Modus Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 379.2% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $123.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $124.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.78.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

