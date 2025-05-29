33,956 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORI opened at $37.27 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.15%.

In related news, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,002,180.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,294. This trade represents a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig R. Smiddy sold 5,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $204,425.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,335,369.20. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,871 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on Old Republic International in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

