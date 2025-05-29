Cacti Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of LAC stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $607.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. National Bank Financial cut Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Lithium Americas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

