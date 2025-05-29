Forum Financial Management LP Cuts Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Veralto were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Veralto by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Veralto by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veralto by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veralto by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 31,689 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $2,968,308.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,042.78. The trade was a 64.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $1,026,403.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,495,742.72. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,069 shares of company stock worth $5,337,767. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $100.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.57. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $83.87 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

