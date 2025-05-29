JBT Marel Corp (NYSE:JBTM) EVP Luiz Augusto Rizzolo Sells 1,271 Shares of Stock

JBT Marel Corp (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) EVP Luiz Augusto Rizzolo sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total transaction of $150,677.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,844.10. The trade was a 16.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JBT Marel Stock Performance

NYSE JBTM opened at $116.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.19. JBT Marel Corp has a twelve month low of $82.64 and a twelve month high of $139.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $854.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.70 million. JBT Marel had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JBT Marel Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBT Marel Dividend Announcement

About JBT Marel

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. JBT Marel’s dividend payout ratio is -28.37%.

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Featured Articles

