Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $10,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,522,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,066,000 after acquiring an additional 137,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Raymond James by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,544,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,533,000 after purchasing an additional 488,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,392,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,378,000 after purchasing an additional 40,576 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,533,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,195 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Raymond James by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,276,000 after purchasing an additional 192,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.2%

RJF opened at $146.30 on Thursday. Raymond James has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.20 and its 200-day moving average is $152.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.82.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $498,188.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,227 shares in the company, valued at $10,677,203.23. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

