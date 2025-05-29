Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 2.2% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $150,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Linde by 1,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $462.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $451.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.74, for a total value of $1,163,545.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,662. This trade represents a 65.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.11.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

