Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $6.28 Million Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 102,845 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of PVH by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $86.68 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $124.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

