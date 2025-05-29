Water Stocks To Watch Now – May 27th

NuScale Power, Home Depot, AutoZone, PepsiCo, and Progressive are the five Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the provision, treatment and management of water resources—ranging from utilities and pipeline operators to equipment manufacturers and treatment-technology firms. Investing in water stocks offers exposure to the essential and steadily growing demand for clean water, often delivering stable revenues and dividends driven by regulatory mandates, infrastructure spending and rising concerns over water scarcity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of NYSE:SMR traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.98. 29,217,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,939,222. NuScale Power has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

HD stock traded up $7.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,507. Home Depot has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.81. The company has a market capitalization of $367.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

AZO stock traded down $159.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,667.39. The stock had a trading volume of 226,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,138. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,728.97 and a one year high of $3,916.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,692.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,455.58. The company has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

PEP stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,437,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,585. PepsiCo has a one year low of $127.75 and a one year high of $180.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $278.98. 1,882,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,384. Progressive has a 52 week low of $201.34 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.30 and a 200 day moving average of $263.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

