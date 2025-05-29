Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,070,983.28 in Stock

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron R. English sold 150,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,961.60. This represents a 36.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFCR opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $255.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Lifecore Biomedical had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 315.23%. The business had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifecore Biomedical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical by 1,839.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Lifecore Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lifecore Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lifecore Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Lifecore Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

