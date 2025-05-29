Modus Advisors LLC Sells 869 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.63 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

