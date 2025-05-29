Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the April 30th total of 105,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 316,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ BNAI opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. Brand Engagement Network has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $8.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of Brand Engagement Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Corps Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brand Engagement Network in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Lee Kelleher Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brand Engagement Network in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

