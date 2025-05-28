Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 252.57% from the stock’s current price.

Yatra Online Stock Performance

Shares of YTRA stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 million, a PE ratio of 81.99 and a beta of 0.89. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatra Online

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yatra Online stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

