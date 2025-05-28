Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH Purchases Shares of 9,548 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $142.16 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $146.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

