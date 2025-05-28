Thoma Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Thoma Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 7.8% of Thoma Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $273.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.19 and a 1 year high of $317.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

