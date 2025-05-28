Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,698 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,698 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.52 and a 200-day moving average of $99.38. The stock has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $114.82.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 326,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $32,080,385.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,876,675.56. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,876.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,006 shares in the company, valued at $31,899,637.98. This represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 697,818 shares of company stock valued at $69,539,128 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

