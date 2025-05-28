Discovery Silver (TSE:DSV) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at Raymond James

Discovery Silver (TSE:DSV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Discovery Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Discovery Silver Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:DSV opened at C$3.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.62. Discovery Silver has a 52 week low of C$0.52 and a 52 week high of C$3.39. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -67.41 and a beta of 2.45.

