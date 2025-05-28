Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $1.96 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 190.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

NYSE:DUK opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $99.21 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.71. The company has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

