Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Position Boosted by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Microchip Technology by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

Shares of MCHP opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 104.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $98.99.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18,200.00%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,472.92. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

