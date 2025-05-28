DSG Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.28 Million in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.83.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.5%

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $685.52 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $596.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $611.07.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,400. This represents a 11.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

