Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 918,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,733,000 after buying an additional 43,966 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,421.2% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 95,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 88,867 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,990,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.75. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $68.23.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

