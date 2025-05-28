Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Trading Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $21.26. Approximately 80,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 105,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

Bridgestone Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Bridgestone Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

