91,302 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Acquired by M1 Capital Management LLC

M1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 91,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of M1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

