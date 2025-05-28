M1 Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,608 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

M1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,203.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 51,321 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $494,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $40.04.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

