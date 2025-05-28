Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,029 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.56. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $58.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5979 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $7.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

