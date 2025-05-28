Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,047,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,772 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,949,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,461,000 after buying an additional 2,931,209 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,562,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,488 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,498,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,678,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,244,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $197.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

