DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.800-14.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.6 billion-$13.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.9 billion.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 4.0%

DKS stock opened at $173.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.33 and its 200 day moving average is $210.28.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $245.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

