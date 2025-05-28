National Bank Holdings Co. (NBHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a 3.4% increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

National Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. National Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Bank to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30. National Bank has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). National Bank had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Bank will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in National Bank by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in National Bank by 34.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in National Bank by 26.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of National Bank by 11.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 94,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Bank by 97.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on National Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of National Bank from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

