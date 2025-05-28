Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 24,580 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 943,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,580 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.37% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $195,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 465.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 10.3%

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $230.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $231.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

