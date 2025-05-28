Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $3.11 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Equinix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 243,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,263,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Equinix by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Equinix by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,807,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total transaction of $111,467.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,723.40. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $876.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $828.47 and a 200 day moving average of $891.08. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $701.41 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 195.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Cfra Research raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Equinix from $990.00 to $986.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,004.80.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

