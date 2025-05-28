Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 20,171 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,171 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $118,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 1.6%

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $44.61.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

