9,409 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Purchased by Northstar Financial Companies Inc.

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. One Degree Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

