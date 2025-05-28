DSG Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,108 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2%

TMUS stock opened at $243.36 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.37 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $276.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.72 and its 200 day moving average is $243.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. HSBC cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

