S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $144,091,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $515.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $425.49 and a one year high of $545.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $492.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.20.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

