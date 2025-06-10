AI Companions One Day Volume Tops $15.96 Million (AIC)

AI Companions (AIC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 10th. During the last seven days, AI Companions has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AI Companions has a total market capitalization of $111.16 million and $15.96 million worth of AI Companions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Companions token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AI Companions Profile

AI Companions launched on September 8th, 2024. AI Companions’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. AI Companions’ official Twitter account is @aiv_companions. The official website for AI Companions is aivcompanions.com.

AI Companions Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Companions (AIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AI Companions has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 749,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of AI Companions is 0.11495763 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $18,109,858.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aivcompanions.com/.”

