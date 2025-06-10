MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Takes $210,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 136.4% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.8% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.5% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 83.6% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $99.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.49. The company has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

