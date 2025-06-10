Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 534505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.
Newsmax Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49.
Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Newsmax Company Profile
Newsmax Inc is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Newsmax
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Tankers, Takedowns & Air Taxis: Insiders Are Buying These 3 Names
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- As Gold Surges, Albemarle Stock May Be the Next to Pop
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Robinhood Drops on S&P Snub—Is a Bigger Pullback Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for Newsmax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newsmax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.