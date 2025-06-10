Mumu the Bull Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MUMU)

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Mumu the Bull has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. Mumu the Bull has a total market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mumu the Bull token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mumu the Bull Token Profile

Mumu the Bull’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. The official website for Mumu the Bull is www.mumu.ing. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull.

Buying and Selling Mumu the Bull

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (SOL) (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull (SOL) has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull (SOL) is 0.00000314 USD and is up 4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $1,214,685.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

