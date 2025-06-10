Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s Why

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 188,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 82,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Sego Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.25 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.47.
Sego Resources Company Profile
Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.
