Biglari (NYSE:BH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $272.15 and last traded at $267.22, with a volume of 463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.07.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Biglari Trading Up 1.0%

The firm has a market cap of $614.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $23.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 16.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Biglari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biglari in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

