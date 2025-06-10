ASD Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.01 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 10th. In the last week, ASD has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $14.01 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00003072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00016763 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00002398 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.02136582 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,330,779.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

