Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,779 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,125,476 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,754,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $381,057,000. Toyota Motor Corp bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $309,192,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $298,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.91.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $87.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $93.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.62.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.